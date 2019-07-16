Apollo 11: 50 years later

“LIFTOFF, WE HAVE LIFTOFF.” On July 16, 1969, the world watched as the crew of Apollo 11, astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, blasted off from Earth. Their mission? To become the first humans to land on the moon.

“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon in a Lunar Module called the Eagle on July 20, 1969 – four days after liftoff. Neil Armstrong became the first human to step foot on the moon, Aldrin was the second.