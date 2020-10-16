AMBER Alert issued for missing 7-year-old from Glen Burnie, Maryland

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WTAJ)– An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 7-year-old boy in Anne Arundel County early Friday.

Prophet Marquis Matthew Johnson was last seen Oct. 15 in Glen Burnie with three adults in a dark-color Chrysler 300 with a Maryland License plate.

Johnson is described as a black male, 50 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. The child is likely only wearing grey underwear and is without his medication.

One suspect is known, 30-year-old, black female, Tiffany Sharquita Johnson.

If you have information, contact: Anne Arundel County Police Department Call: 410-222-6135 or 911

The official AMBER alert can be found here.