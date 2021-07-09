Amber alert issued for 2 year old boy

(WTAJ)–Police have put out an Amber alert for a missing 2-year-old boy.

Sebastian Rios of Rahway, NJ was reported missing along with his mother Yasemin Uyaf,24, also of Rahway, NJ on the evening of July 9.

They both are believed to have been abducted by Sebastian’s father Tyler Rios, 27, of Highland Park, NJ earlier in the day.

Police believe that Tyler is operating a 2018 silver Ford Fiesta with New Jersey license plate W421713.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sebastian Rios, Tyler Rios or Yasemin Uyaf is asked to contact Rahway Police Department at (732) 827-2200.