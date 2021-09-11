About 43 cast iron skillets stolen from residence in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are investigating a burglary from a residential area in Elk County where a good amount of cast iron skillets were stolen from between the dates of Feb. 7 to Sept. 3.

According to the police report, there were about 43 collectible cast iron skillets that were stolen from the house located on the block of Coal Hollow Road. Below are the cast iron skillets with the monetary value.

GRISWALD #14- Value $1,600.

GRISWALD #12- Value $462.

GRISWALD #10- Value $425.

GRISWALD #8- Value $157.50.

GRISWALD #6- Value $225.

GRISWALD #5- Value $145.

WAGNER #14- Value $500.

ERIE #10- Value $779.99.

ERIES #8- Value $120.

WAGNER MUFFIN PAN- Value $189.

WAGNER CORN BREAD PAN- Value $183.

GRISWALD #3 SLANT LOGO- Value $149.

GRISWALD #4- Value $65.

ERIE #9- Value $276.10.

ERIE #12 HEAT RING- Value $250.

ERIE LONG GRIDDLE- Value $125.50.

ERIE #11- Value $365.

GRISWALD VAPOR GRIDDLE- Value $329.

GRISWALD BREAKFAST SKILLET #665C- Value $267.25.

GRISWALD LAMB- Value $150.

GRISWALD DANISH MUFFIN #962- Value $122.

GRISWALD BROWNIE #9- Value $140.

Anyone with information related to the burglary is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Ridgeway at (814) 776-6136.