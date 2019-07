BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (BINGHAMTONHOMEPAGE) — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Susquehanna County woman with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 3-week-old girl.

Police say 36-year-old Nicole Chambers-Seguinot of Springville admitted that she smoked marijuana prior to going to bed with the infant last Wednesday morning.

Investigators say the baby was suffocated by the defendant during the co-sleeping.