Top Stories
Christmas cards, items stolen from neighborhood mailboxes
6 officers recognized for evacuating residents before downtown Nashville explosion
Live
Pope proclaims year of families, offers advice to keep peace
Jon Huber, pro wrestling’s Brodie Lee/Luke Harper, has died at 41
Beyoncé donating $5K grants to those facing evictions, foreclosures due to COVID-19
14,755 new COVID cases reported, 1,019 in our central region on Dec. 26
Video
Amid anguish of pandemic, sports offered memorable moments
US to require all travelers from UK to receive negative coronavirus test
9,230 new COVID cases reported, 688 in our central region
Video
Dining in igloos and soup from the Grinch… local restaurants get creative
Video
Global virus rules for Christmas: Tough, mild or none at all
Nittany Nation Gameday: Season Recap
Video
Penn State’s Oweh declares for NFL Draft
Video
Top Zoom moments from Penn State’s football season
Video
Amid anguish of pandemic, sports offered memorable moments
Colts, Steelers meet while heading in opposite directions
Holiday Song Showdown!
Video
Holiday crafts with Maker Studio!
Video
Santa’s preflight interview with Studio 814!
Video
Live reading of “A Christmas Carol” raises awareness for “Out Of The Cold: Centre County”
Video
MUST WATCH: Brother Jack’s “Cat In The Christmas Tree” is for cat lovers everywhere
Video
Today in History
Today in History, Dec. 4, 2020
Video
Today in History, Dec. 3, 2020
Video
Today in History, Dec. 2, 2020
Video
Trending Stories
Historic building set to turn into hotel in State College
Video
Snowfall amounts in Central PA
Video
Sustained Winds Vs. Wind Gusts
Gallery
Evening forecast Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Video
PennDOT: Vehicle restrictions implemented before winter weather
Video
