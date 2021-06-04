The Heroes of Flight 93
United Airlines Flight 93 took off from Newark International Airport and was headed for San Francisco. It was believed that after the hijackers took over the plane, they were headed for an unknown location in Washington, D.C.
The 40 passengers aboard the plane decided to fight back after learning what was going on. They fought the hijackers and forced the plane to be crashed in an open field in Shanksville.
Christian Adams
Todd M. Beamer
Mark Bingham
Sandy Waugh Bradshaw
Thomas E. Burnett, Jr.
Georgine Rose Corrigan
Jason M. Dahl
Patrick Joseph Driscoll
Jane C. Folger
Andrew (Sonny) Garcia
Kristin Osterholm White Gould
Donald Freeman Greene
Linda Gronlund
LeRoy Homer
CeeCee Ross Lyles
Waleska Martinez
Louis J. Nacke II
Jean Hoadley Peterson
Christine Ann Snyder
Honor Elizabeth Wainio
Lorraine G. Bay
Alan Anthony Beaven
Deora Frances Bodley
Marion R. Britton
William Joseph Cashman
Patricia Cushing
Joseph DeLuca
Edward Porter Felt
Colleen L. Fraser
Jeremy Logan Glick
Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas
Wanda Anita Green
Richard J. Guadagno
Toshiya Kuge
Hilda Marcin
Nicole Carol Miller
Donald Arthur Peterson
Mark David Rothenberg
John Talignani
Deborah Jacobs Welsh