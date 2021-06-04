The Heroes of Flight 93

United Airlines Flight 93 took off from Newark International Airport and was headed for San Francisco. It was believed that after the hijackers took over the plane, they were headed for an unknown location in Washington, D.C.

The 40 passengers aboard the plane decided to fight back after learning what was going on. They fought the hijackers and forced the plane to be crashed in an open field in Shanksville.

Christian Adams

Todd M. Beamer

Mark Bingham

Sandy Waugh Bradshaw

Thomas E. Burnett, Jr.

Georgine Rose Corrigan

Jason M. Dahl

Patrick Joseph Driscoll

Jane C. Folger

Andrew (Sonny) Garcia

Kristin Osterholm White Gould

Donald Freeman Greene

Linda Gronlund

LeRoy Homer

CeeCee Ross Lyles

Waleska Martinez

Louis J. Nacke II

Jean Hoadley Peterson

Christine Ann Snyder

Honor Elizabeth Wainio

Lorraine G. Bay

Alan Anthony Beaven

Deora Frances Bodley

Marion R. Britton

William Joseph Cashman

Patricia Cushing

Joseph DeLuca

Edward Porter Felt

Colleen L. Fraser

Jeremy Logan Glick

Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas

Wanda Anita Green

Richard J. Guadagno

Toshiya Kuge

Hilda Marcin

Nicole Carol Miller

Donald Arthur Peterson

Mark David Rothenberg

John Talignani

Deborah Jacobs Welsh

