Meta, Facebook creates program to allow employees to keep working from home; offices reopen January

MENLO PARK, Calif. (WTAJ) — Nearly two years after the coronavirus pandemic hit America, some companies are still juggling between office work and working from home, and Facebook plans to get that back on track in 2022.

Facebook’s parent company, now known as Meta Platforms, said they plan to reopen their offices in January. Employees were first sent to work from home in March 2020 as the virus surged and more companies gave employees that option. From call centers and web developers to even news stations across the country, many have been slowly bringing employees back into offices and buildings over the past year.

Facebook and Meta will also be offering a new “office deferral program” that could allow some workers to come back to the office as late as June. The company said the program is designed to give employees flexibility in determining how and where they work.