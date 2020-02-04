Electronics company discontinues Blackberry

(CNN) — The Blackberry may be disappearing once again.

The electronics company that has been making the Blackberry TCL Communication, says that it will stop selling them in August.

The company’s partnership with Blackberry has ended, no longer giving TCL the rights to design, make, or sell the devices.

Blackberry stopped making its own smartphones in 2016 and outsourced production to TCL for a fixed period.

It’s unclear whether Blackberry will partner with another company to continue selling the devices.

TCL will continue supporting existing devices with customer and warranty service until 2022.