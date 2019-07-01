Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Pennsylvania broadens Guard members’ college tuition benefit
Top Stories
Florida man breaks into Wendy’s, makes burger, leaves with safe
Electric Vehicle Chargers coming to DuBois Walmart
Family: Woman dies from flesh-eating disease in Florida
Walmart raises the age to buy tobacco products nationwide
Weather
Closings and Delays
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
Chris Owen stops by State College, Spikes fall to Doubledays
Top Stories
Spikes rout Doubledays for fourth win in five tries
Top Stories
Team KSAC wins Frank Varischetti All-Star game
5th Annual Community for Kids Golf Tournament
Curve fall to Rumble Ponies 7-5
Penn State Basketball performs “Random Acts of Climbness”
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
“J4 Week” at Martinsburg Memorial Park
Top Stories
Biscuits and Gravy!
Top Stories
Trending: Airport Pickup Lines
Trending: “Megetables” at Arby’s
“From Nashville: Songs and Stories”
Cabinet Door Painting D.I.Y
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
The Great American Flag Salute
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Danny Devito
The first trailer for “Jumanji: The Next Level” is here
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
2019 WTAJ Golf Card ON SALE!
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!