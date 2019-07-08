Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
New bills introduced aimed at lowering price of prescription drugs
Top Stories
Diner 22 in Alexandria burglarized, police searching for suspect
Police searching for suspect accused of robbing laundromat
Man arrested after leading police on chase
New initiatives to combat sexual assault
Weather
Closings and Delays
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
Pittsburgh native Riske upsets No. 1 seed to reach Wimbledon quarters
Top Stories
World Cup win hopes to keep momentum in women’s soccer growth
Top Stories
Three Penn State players to attend Big Ten Media Days in Chicago
Gauff loses at Wimbledon, while Williams wins again
Cervelli to give up catching for Pirates
Pelicans-Knicks game stopped by earthquake
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Top Stories
Blair Mill Outlet
Top Stories
Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day
Hometown Happenings: Wing Fest
Hometown Happenings: Crystal Clear Wellness
Tony Foxx Builds
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
college campus
New initiatives to combat sexual assault
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
2019 WTAJ Golf Card ON SALE!
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!