Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Veterans Voices
Web Extras
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
TEEN HERO: Elmira teenager saves man from burning car
Top Stories
Chickenpox outbreak at migrant shelter contained, Mexican officials say
Suspect in threat to Ohio State: ‘I didn’t do anything’
Conemaugh hospital welcomes first baby of the new year
New Jersey law firm maps out most dangerous roads in Pennsylvania
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
Japan 2020
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90
Top Stories
Tariq Castro-Fields returns to Penn State
Replay dominated sports in 2019, and expect more this year
KJ Hamler declares for NFL Draft
Reports: Redskins have reached deal with former Carolina head coach Ron Rivera
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Sounds of the Season: Williamsburg High School
Top Stories
Bye 2019, Hello 2020!
Dialing 814: New Year’s Resolutions
Volkswagen prototype: mobile charging robot for electric cars
Vegas tunnel expected to transport passengers at 155 mph
Community
Local Events
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
WTAJ Holiday Programming
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
cleanse
New Year’s Resolutions: Want to Eat Better in the New Year? Try Juicing!
Don't Miss
Disney On Ice Presents Worlds of Enchantment Ticket Giveaway
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!