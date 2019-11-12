Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
33°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Microplastics in oysters? Blame your yoga pants
Top Stories
WATCH: Alex Trebek chokes up over heartfelt message from “Jeopardy!” contestant
Former President Carter out of surgery, no complications
Parishioners of Punxsutawney church fire say “We’d do anything for this church”
West Virginia home explodes, 2 injured
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Chambers sees growth in program despite lack of NCAA Tournaments
Top Stories
Women’s Soccer in NCAA Tournament, to host First Round
Steelers defense leads way in 17-12 win over Rams
PSU Women’s Soccer clinches fourth Big Ten Title with overtime goal
Penn State Men’s Soccer moves on to conference semifinals with win
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Eats
81Fur
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Viewers submit shout-outs for the veterans in their lives
Top Stories
Tips to stop nagging your significant other
Top Stories
Kevin Hart wins Comedy Act of the Year
Veteran honored at Penguins game
Sassy pig helps ease travelers’ anxiety
Last Line Apparel helping Veterans in need
Community
Local Events
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
WTAJ Holiday Programming
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
State Police search for endangered woman and kids, wanted man
church fire
Crews respond to Punxsutawney Church Fire
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
Belding & Mull Big Ol’ Buck Contest
Weis Markets Turkey Day Giveaway
Ultimate Football Fan Photo Contest
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019