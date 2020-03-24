Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
42°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video
Entertainment News
Hidden History
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Cambria County Courthouse now holding preliminary hearings for some defendants via video
Video
Top Stories
CamTran fighting back against the spread of coronavirus
Video
White House coronavirus Task Force plans Wednesday briefing
Video
Bishop McCort resumes classes online and is now offering drop-in classes to students in other districts
Video
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces Apple’s 10 million mask donation to medical workers
COVID-19
The Latest News
Industry Operation Guidance
Interactive Map | State by State
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
White House coronavirus Task Force plans Wednesday briefing
Video
Top Stories
Apple CEO Tim Cook announces Apple’s 10 million mask donation to medical workers
Top Stories
Indiana County confirms first case of Coronavirus, patient self-quarantined
Senior pictures capture feeling of graduating in the COVID-19 pandemic
Ford, 3M, GE Health team up to make equipment to help healthcare workers, patients fight COVID-19
Wolf reopens gun shops, orders more residents to stay home
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Go With Joe
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
XFL Football
Top Stories
Stay-At-Home Sports: Tuesday, March 24
Video
Top Stories
Senior Spotlight: Jackson Ritchey
Video
Penn State basketball coach Pat Chambers hopeful for contract extension
Video
Penn State guard Kyle McCloskey enters transfer portal
Video
Folkes signs two-year deal with Edmonton’s AHL affiliate
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Lemon Bundt Cake with Becca’s Baked Goods!
Video
Top Stories
“Touch Of Grey” cover submitted by Michael and Crystal!
Video
Viewers submit pictures for National Puppy Day!!
Video
Mike pranks Jordan with surprise cupcake!
Video
“Sweet” appreciation from Natalie’s Cookies & Cakes
Video
Community
Local Events
Catholic Schools Week
PA Adventure RV Expo
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
chores
Local Gym Encourages Working Out from Home during Pandemic
Video
Trending Stories
Stimulus checks: Here’s how much money to expect (and when you might get it)
Sheetz gives $3/hr pay increase to all store employees
Pennsylvania Coronavirus cases break 1,000
White House coronavirus Task Force plans Wednesday briefing
Video
Man placed back in Centre County Jail moments after being released
Don't Miss
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!