chocolate covered pretzels

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Spider-Men swarm library
Top Stories
Local Chocolate Shop Giving Away Halloween Treats for Trick-or-Treaters
Local gamers support Children’s Miracle Network
Ex-All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton charged with child injury
Anger grows as utility struggles to get its blackouts right
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Ex-All-Star slugger Josh Hamilton charged with child injury
Top Stories
Former PSU wrestler Bo Nickal wins U23 World Championship
Arena Football League closes team operations; future unclear
York County football player recovering after emergency surgery
Penn State men’s soccer wins overtime thriller against defending national champions
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Eats
81Fur
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Owl gets new leg using 3D printing technology
Top Stories
No more teardrops on this guitar! T-Swift to receive Artist of the Decade Award
Top Stories
These SWEET dresses are made of chocolates!
Actor John Witherspoon Dies at 77
Bill Murray recently applied to work at PF Chang’s
Apple releases 60 new emojis ranging from sloths to seeing eye dogs
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
DA: Woman who killed husband, claimed suicide back in Clearfield County jail
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Central PA Trick or Treat changes due to weather
2
of
/
2
chocolate covered pretzels
Local Chocolate Shop Giving Away Halloween Treats for Trick-or-Treaters
Don't Miss
Ultimate Football Fan Photo Contest
City Beverage Six Pack Steeler Ticket Giveaway
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus