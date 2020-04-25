car parade

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
Remarkable Women
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Video
Entertainment News
Hidden History
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Couple gets special surprise to celebrate 50th anniversary
Video
Top Stories
Garden with Christy
Video
No need to wipe down groceries or takeout, experts say, but do wash your hands
Huntingdon Police: One person killed, two seriously injured in two vehicle crash
Disney theme parks may remain closed until 2021, financial analyst predicts
Video
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
WATCH: Doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | April 25
Video
Top Stories
Central PA sees small increase in cases, statewide totals more than 40k
Central PA Divided: What will it take for Central PA to reopen
Video
As states race to reopen, U.S. coronavirus death toll passes 50,000
Video
‘Time is of the essence:’ Local cardiologist advising patients to seek care
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Top Stories
Former PSU safety Garrett Taylor signs deal with Buffalo Bills
Top Stories
Former PSU receiver Juwan Johnson signs undrafted deal with New Orleans Saints
Former PSU tight end Nick Bowers signs deal with Las Vegas Raiders
Former Penn State lineman Steven Gonzalez signs with Arizona Cardinals
Former PSU quarterback Tommy Stevens drafted by New Orleans Saints
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Central PA Strong! Thank You Essential Workers in the 814
Video
Top Stories
814 Moments: Masks, haircuts, and SO MANY FLAMINGOS!
Video
Nurses create special masks so Deaf dad can be part of baby’s delivery
Video
Delivery service uses robots for carry-out in Colombia
Video
Speakers up! Gloria Estefan’s parody of “Get On Your Feet” is super catchy
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
car parade
Couple gets special surprise to celebrate 50th anniversary
Video
Trending Stories
Couple gets special surprise to celebrate 50th anniversary
Video
Gov. Wolf lays out coronavirus reopening plan
Central PA Divided: What will it take for Central PA to reopen
Video
Morning Forecast, Friday April 24, 2020
Video
New COVID-19 cases on the rise again in Pennsylvania, totals climb towards 40k
Don't Miss
NFL Draft
Restaurant Directory
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!