Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Tips on Training Man’s Best Friend
Top Stories
Community talking about mental health
State College Borough talks about mayoral successor plan
Altoona Lyme disease support group fights for ‘House Bill 629’
Dunkin’ to introduce meatless sandwich nationwide
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
MLB umpire Eric Cooper dies at 52; did playoffs 2 weeks ago
Top Stories
Penn State moves to number 6 in latest AP Poll
Penn State surges early, holds on late to beat Michigan, 28-21.
Sportsbeat Part 4: October 18, 2019
Sportsbeat Part 3: October 18, 2019
Video
WTAJ Plus
Sportsbeat Plus
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Eats
81Fur
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Mom and Daughter attending same university together
Top Stories
Girls Night Out: The Largest Attended Breast Cancer Event in Blair County
Top Stories
Happy Fall, y’all. Warm fall chutney with Chef Nick
Skin suit…for your phone?
Kellogg’s taking a stand against bullying with new cereal
90’s babies rejoice! Nickelodeon Universe opens in New Jersey
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Canines
Tips on Training Man’s Best Friend
Don't Miss
Ultimate Football Fan Photo Contest
City Beverage Six Pack Steeler Ticket Giveaway
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus