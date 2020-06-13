Campaign Zero

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Regional News
World News
Entertainment News
Video
Newsfeed Now
Washington D.C. Bureau
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Local counties see funding, support for affordable housing
Top Stories
Civil Right Reporting Portal launches online
US retail sales up a record 17.7% in partial rebound
Philipsburg councilwoman loses power after controversial comments
Video
Kayaking for a cause update
Video
COVID-19
The Latest News
Gov. Wolf Announcements
Gov. Wolf: Mask Recommendation
Interactive Map | State by State
What’s Open for Business?
Businesses Hiring
Restaurant Directory
Science at home for kids
Tell us what you’re doing inside
Top Stories
Cheap, widely available drug is first to improve COVID-19 survival, study finds
Top Stories
US retail sales up a record 17.7% in partial rebound
Agent: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott tests positive for coronavirus
US revokes emergency use of malaria drugs to treat coronavirus
Pennsylvania continues seeing lower new COVID- 19 numbers than most states
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7-Day Forecast
Radar
SkyNet
Regioncasts
Tracking the Tropics
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
River Levels
Map Center
Sports
Local Sports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Altoona Curve
Masters Report
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Altoona Curve opening up ballpark for food and drinks
Video
Top Stories
Robert Morris leaves NEC to join Horizon League
Video
Penn State’s Parsons hopes fans can pack the stands this fall
Video
Iowa parts ways with strength coach after former players accuse him of racial bias
Video
Agent: Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott tests positive for coronavirus
WTAJ Plus
Podcasts
Have You Seen Me?
Science with Shields
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Pete’s Eats
ICYMI
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Momtrepreneurs
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Coronavirus Survivor: “The COVID-19 is for real”
Video
Top Stories
Celebrating Nature Photography Day with the 814
Video
Oh Diego! 100-year-old Tortoise helps bring back his species with high libido
Video
Minor League Baseball Team serves up burger topped with….cotton candy?!
Video
MUST SEE: “Python Cowboy” catches 17-foot snake in Florida Everglades
Video
Community
Local Events
Restaurant Directory
Contests
Contest Winners
Celebrating Seniors: Class of 2020
Make Us Smile
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Half Off Deals
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Search
Search
Search
Campaign Zero
State College Police Department says they’re following “8 Can’t Wait” Solutions
Video
Trending Stories
High-speed chase in Altoona ends after driver crosses Cambria County line
Video
Philipsburg councilwoman loses power after controversial comments
Video
Coroner identifies driver in deadly Route 350 crash
Video
High school sports teams in PA are now allowed to resume workouts
Police: Clearfield County man’s disappearance “suspicious in nature”
Video
Don't Miss
Submit A News Tip
Sign Up for Alerts
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!