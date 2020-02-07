burmese python

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Veterans Voices
Web Extras
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Today in history: February 7
Top Stories
PA school calls police after girl with down syndrome pretends to shoot teacher with finger
Fire causes $30K in damage to local business
Meet a Sloth, a Snake, and an Opossum! Wildlife Education Group Visits Central PA
Former Fresno airport workers say a viral video cost them their jobs
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
Japan 2020
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Betting could be ‘X’ factor for new pro football league
Top Stories
Braxton hits game-winner in SFU thriller at Sacred Heart
Penn State wrestling heads into two road battles with top-six teams
Shade’s closing power sets tone for Thursday’s high school hoops
Four area teams advance in PIAA wrestling team championships
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Time to blow the lid off this pot. It’s 81Fired Up!
Top Stories
Jay-Z says he did not sit on purpose during National Anthem, he was distracted with work related to the production
Amazon to start using electric vans, pledges to be Net Zero Carbon by 2040
Robert Pattinson dubbed “The Most Handsome Man in the World” according to science?!
You won’t even need to touch the steering wheel in self-driving Cadillac Escalade
Community
Local Events
Catholic Schools Week
PA Adventure RV Expo
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
4
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
CPI - Bellefonte Head Start
1
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
Forest Hills School District
2
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
North Star School District
3
of
/
4
Closings & Delays
St. Francis University
4
of
/
4
burmese python
Meet a Sloth, a Snake, and an Opossum! Wildlife Education Group Visits Central PA
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 32 charged in Altoona drug bust; 3 from Philadelphia
PA school calls police after girl with down syndrome pretends to shoot teacher with finger
Interactive Radar
Weather
Fire causes $30K in damage to local business
Don't Miss
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!