Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Speedway car flips over fence after crash, kills spectator
Top Stories
Courant: More evidence, including a bloodied pillow and knife, found in connection to missing New Canaan mother
Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing
Bellefonte fair adjusts due to weather
Weather Effect on Bellefonte Arts & Crafts Fair
Weather
Closings and Delays
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
High School Hype: Philipsburg-Osceola
Top Stories
Walks with Winston: A Preview
Top Stories
High School Hype: Bellefonte
Report: High school football game could come to Beaver Stadium this fall
High School Hype: Tyrone Golden Eagles
High School Hype: Penns Valley Rams
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: ‘Rugrats Resale’
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: Discovery Garden
Top Stories
Italian Soda
Trending: Halloween Skittles
Trending: Cell Phone Addiction
Morrison’s Cove Dairy Show
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Brown Water
Brown water stains pool
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!