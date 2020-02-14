Bricktown Museum

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
21°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Remarkable Women Finalists
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Web Extras
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
78-year-old Fresno County man caught growing over 2k marijuana plants, authorities say
Top Stories
Japanese man tested positive for coronavirus after returning from trip to Hawaii
Video
Migrant shelters begin to empty, even as wave of Brazilians arrive at US-Mexico border
State Police search for hit and run vehicle
Jim’s Burgers responds to incident of mouse found in a burrito
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
XFL Football
Top Stories
Big Time Basketball breaks down the race for the Big 10 Tournament’s top seeds
Top Stories
Penn State women drop 10th straight Thursday night
Video
Lobick hits 1000-point mark, Bishop Guilfoyle girls pull upset in LHAC Semifinals
Video
PSU volleyball coach Russ Rose signs contract extension
Video
Early-season travel is just a part of Penn State baseball and softball
Video
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Gerber seeks 2020 baby ambassador
Video
Top Stories
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner expecting first baby!
Video
81Fired Up! More things that get viewers riled up!
Video
814 Sound Stage: Band of Eden
Video
Your Dream Home Fast & Build to Last: Building a Modular Home Part 3
Video
Community
Local Events
Catholic Schools Week
PA Adventure RV Expo
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Bricktown Museum
WTAJ Morning Team celebrates Valentine’s Day at a haunted warehouse
Video
Trending Stories
Nonprofit buys East Broad Top Railroad, plans to renovate and reopen
Video
State Police search for hit and run vehicle
Child bullied to death, family searches for solutions
Video
Staff, students accused of ‘disturbing behavior’ being investigated, officials say
Bellefonte Dominos Pizza sued for allegedly not paying minimum wage
Don't Miss
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!