brenda montrella branch

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
World News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Hidden History
Veterans Voices
Web Extras
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
PSU students react to recent hazing suit
Top Stories
Democrats take the stage for the final debate before Iowa Caucuses
‘Horrific tragedy’: Family’s kids swept into Pacific
Schlow Library offers new digital services
Access to broadband internet continues to be an issue for rural areas
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
Japan 2020
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Johnsonburg takes down Brockway on buzzer-beating long ball
Top Stories
Three Central PA girls nominated for McDonald’s All-American team
Bellwood’s Campbell makes memories with record-breaking moment
Report: Former PSU offensive coordinator Moorhead heading to Oregon
Former Curve manager lands with Cubs organization
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Miami Zoo names baby koala “Hope” in wake of Australia’s devastating fires
Top Stories
Kanye fits entire text message on Kim K’s personalized Cartier necklace
Meatless “meat” may not be a healthier option
DuBois native to bring award-winning interior designer to Central PA
Looking to adopt a dynamic duo? Meet Macardi and Loki!
Community
Local Events
PA Adventure RV Expo
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
WTAJ Holiday Programming
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
brenda montrella branch
Local Health Food Store brings New Additions to Altoona
Don't Miss
Groundhog Wine Fest Ticket Giveaway
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus