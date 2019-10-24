Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Black & Gold Digital Edition: Week Eight
Top Stories
Pennsylvania told to produce documents about mystery FBI dig
State Police look to identify Dollar General theft suspect
83 cats, 10 dogs rescued from unsafe conditions
Early morning St. Marys fire leaves 6 homeless
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Nittany Nation Now: Week 9
Top Stories
State College’s Keaton Ellis settling into role for Penn State
Saint Francis women’s basketball picked No. 2 in NEC preseason
Nittany Nation Update: October 23, 2019
Penn State student section wins award for second time
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Eats
81Fur
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Spooktacular costume ideas for under $10
Top Stories
Viewers share AMAZING homemade Halloween Costumes
Top Stories
Not your normal itsy bitsy spider
Manatee released into wild after recovering from torn lung
Rockettes kick off rehearsals for Christmas Spectacular
Netflix attempts to crack down on sharing passwords
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
boo
Local Charities Benefiting from Philipsburg Haunted House
Don't Miss
Ultimate Football Fan Photo Contest
City Beverage Six Pack Steeler Ticket Giveaway
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus