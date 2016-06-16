Blair County Teen Center And Shelter

Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Woman thought she had kidney stones, gave birth to triplets
Top Stories
Centre County man dies after struck by tree limb
Funerals Saturday for 4 children killed in day care fire
Steelers to wear special decal to honor late Coach
Philadelphia standoff suspect charged with attempted murder
Weather
Closings and Delays
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
Steelers to wear special decal to honor late Coach
Top Stories
Mahoning Valley takes series from Spikes with dominant win
Top Stories
High School Hype: Ridgway-Johnsonburg
High School Hype: Punxsutawney
IndyCar at Pocono Raceway faces uncertain future
High School Hype: Bishop McCort
WTAJ Plus
Summer Road Adventure
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Central PA Live
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings at the Grange Fair
Top Stories
Grange Fair Fun on Central Pa Live
Top Stories
Central Pa Live at the Grange Fair.
Dwight Rittenhouse: Heat Pumps and Financing
Greenbean Coffee House Makes a “Mayan Mocha”
DIY: Make Your Own Kombucha
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Blair County Teen Center And Shelter
Blair County Teen Center & Shelter
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!