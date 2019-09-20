Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering 9/11
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
School celebrates week of fundraising
Top Stories
Free walk/run to be held in memory of doctor Saturday
High speed chase across two states leads to arrest of teen
Vacant house causes pest problems for neighborhood
Local teachers create ‘wellness room’ for overwhelmed students
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Sportsbeat: Week 5 High School Football Scores
Top Stories
Nittany Nation Update: September 20, 2019
New England Patriots release Antonio Brown after one game
NHL goaltenders getting concussions at an alarming rate
Penn State to work on improving football parking plan
WTAJ Plus
Sportsbeat Plus
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Central PA Live
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
MarCia’s Chocolates Open for its Third Season
Top Stories
The Giving Box: Adding a personalized touch to gifting
Top Stories
Central PA Live! Mystery Oreo Taste Test
Trending: Sexy Mr. Rogers Halloween Costume
Sega Genesis Making a Comeback
Apple buys rights to word “slofie”
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
New England Patriots release Antonio Brown after one game
BizX
Preview of BizX Trade Show Preview
Danville-Organizations like the Ronald McDonald House look forward to BizX
Danville-Organizations like the Ronald McDonald House look forward to BizX
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Martin’s Garden Center Back to School Photo Contest
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus