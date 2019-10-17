Big Uglies

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
‘Operation Safe Stop’ reminding drivers about school bus laws
Top Stories
Local group continues efforts to fight deadly disease.
J&J agrees to $117M settlement over pelvic mesh devices
Fashion show lets Down Syndrome models strut their stuff
Report: Locker room videos of Limestone College female athletes posted to porn site
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
NASCAR’s Kaulig Racing tractor trailer crashes on I-40 in North Carolina
Top Stories
Nittany Nation Update: October 16, 2019
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph cleared from concussion protocol
Bellefonte game canceled, still holding ‘Senior night’, food drive
Coach, players react to forfeiting season, due to injuries
Video
WTAJ Plus
Sportsbeat Plus
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
814 Eats
81Fur
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
‘Mad Libs’ with Rebecca Petner & Jordan Tracy
Top Stories
Get ready to laugh with stand-up by Neko White and Scott Kelley
Top Stories
Jim Beam to open distillery to Airbnb
Purrfect Paws & Pals of Tyrone share “purrfect” mission
What are some old fashioned remedies you recommend?
Hello, Mr. President! NY Home has replica of Oval Office
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Big Uglies
Penn State ‘Big Uglies’ make presence felt in Happy Valley
Don't Miss
Ultimate Football Fan Photo Contest
City Beverage Six Pack Steeler Ticket Giveaway
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus