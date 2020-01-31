Berger and Green

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
35°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Groundhog Day 2020
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Hidden History
Veterans Voices
Web Extras
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Local chamber hosts annual meeting and award presentation
Top Stories
New product eases Meat cravings
Man sentenced to 190 years to life for molesting multiple children at in-home day care
Start your engines: The International 500 Snowmobile Race starts Saturday
Defending the border: Field exercise prepares agents when crowds turn hostile
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
Japan 2020
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Reports: Penn State assistant coach leaving for NFL job
Top Stories
Meet Puppy Bowl XVI’s 5 sweet pups with special needs
Juniata Valley evens score with Bellwood-Antis
Penn State Lady Lions take tough loss to Iowa at home
Red Flash complete historic comeback to defeat Central Connecticut State
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
81Fired Up! Call us today!
Top Stories
Greenbean Coffee House now has breakfast & lunch!
Your Dream Home Fast, and Built to Last: Building a Modular Home Part 1
Meatballs Marinara with Chef Terry
Buffalo Shrimp & Crab Nachos with Maine Bay & Berry
Community
Local Events
Catholic Schools Week
PA Adventure RV Expo
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
WTAJ Holiday Programming
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Berger and Green
Making it Matter: Hope 4 Johnstown aims to end violence by giving kids positive outlet
Trending Stories
Human trafficking victims: Altoona is a hot spot
New brewery brings in more business to Ridgway
Coffee shop and brewery coming to once-dry town
Weather
‘It’s an unbelievable story’ how a local car dealership was saved with the help of a customer
Don't Miss
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!