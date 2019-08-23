Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Penn’s Caves & Wildlife Park
Top Stories
Racial equity in State College Borough
New school library focuses on collaboration
I-99 Southbound between Roaring Spring and Claysburg reopened after crash
Man pleads guilty to fatal beating of 89-year-old Air Force veteran in Ohio
Weather
Closings and Delays
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Big Ol Fish: August 22, 2019
Top Stories
High School Hype: Altoona
Cervelli granted release by Pirates, aims to join contender
Tommy Stevens named starting quarterback at Mississippi State
High School Hype: Bishop Guilfoyle Marauders
WTAJ Plus
Summer Road Adventure
WTAJ Originals
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
Central PA Live
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: Wild and Wonderful Country Fest
Top Stories
Greenbean Coffee House Creates a Frozen Iced Tea
Top Stories
Trending: New Zealand House Speaker Feeds Baby During Meeting
Larry King Files For His Eighth Divorce
Local Star Walkney To Perform At Lakemont Park
Chef Showcase: Fish Tacos
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Asians
Racial equity in State College Borough
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!