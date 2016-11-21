Angel Project

Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Uncle D’s Sassy Glass Winery Opening in Clearfield County
Top Stories
New odor control facility to be completed by October
Japan downgrading South Korea trade status, raising tensions
Chuck Lorre brings his take on immigrant life to TV
Gas company takes the blame for home explosion
Weather
Closings and Delays
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
8 bans in Reds-Bucs brawl; Kela 10 games, Garrett 8, Puig 3
Top Stories
Spikes’ late honorary bench coach to be inducted into New York-Penn League Hall of Fame
Top Stories
Phillies get outfielder Corey Dickerson from Pirates
High School Hype Season Preview Schedule
Pirates, Reds await suspensions for latest brawl
Pirates, Reds await suspensions for latest brawl
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Italian Soda
Top Stories
Trending: Halloween Skittles
Top Stories
Trending: Cell Phone Addiction
Morrison’s Cove Dairy Show
Taste Buds
Hometown Happenings: CO2 Boutique
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Angel Project
Community creates Christmas memories for students in need
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!