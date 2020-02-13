American Heart Association of Central PA

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Remarkable Women Finalists
National News
Regional News
World News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Web Extras
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Cops: Drunk driver with toddler in SUV hits police cruiser
Top Stories
Wheeling woman’s plea to Congress makes national news
Video
‘Fantasy Island’ set to go against SEGA’s Sonic the Hedgehog
Video
NY man caught in Centre County on robbery, assault charges
Video
Dramatic drop in migrants evident in number of returns from US back to Mexico, official says
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Scenic Danube River Cruise
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Big Race Daytona
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Japan 2020
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
XFL Football
Top Stories
Richland basketball forfeit drops Rams out of LHAC semifinals
Top Stories
Three State College players make Big 33 roster
Video
High school basketball roundup: Wednesday February 12, 2020
Video
Penn State basketball has already made history
Video
Penn State men’s lacrosse fueled by final four run
Video
Video
WTAJ Plus
Have You Seen Me?
Sportsbeat Plus
Making it Matter
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Sounds of the Season
San Antonio & New Orleans Cuisine & Culture
Hometown Happenings
814 Good
814 Eats
81Fur
814 Your Home
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
MUST WATCH: Joe Murgo attempts to parallel park RV on LIVE TV
Video
Top Stories
Flame on! Crème Brûlée with Chef Mike Passanita
Video
Valentine’s Day desserts and wine pairings with Fine Wine & Good Spirits!
Video
Twins with Autism share their story of triumph as world-class yodelers
Video
Caught on cam: Fans go wild for “Parasite” win at Oscars
Video
Community
Local Events
Catholic Schools Week
PA Adventure RV Expo
Contests
Contest Winners
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
American Heart Association of Central PA
Valentine’s Day Dinner with “Frank Sinatra” at Blair Convention Center
Video
Trending Stories
Tussey Mountain baseball coach placed on leave following alleged sexual relationship with teen
Video
Child bullied to death, family searches for solutions (part 1)
Video
Updates released on future of old silk mill in Blair County
Video
Pennsylvania lawmakers revive bill to eliminate school property taxes
Video
Local marijuana plant expanding
Video
Don't Miss
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
Interactive Quizzes
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!