Adam Hinton

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
‘Let me out!’ Man gives family last laugh at funeral, surprises them with recording from grave
Top Stories
Penn State DuBois holds Fall Family Fun Night
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured after crash on PA Turnpike
Voting chief fires back against bid to derail ballot measure
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Steelers QB Mason Rudolph cleared from concussion protocol
Top Stories
Bellefonte game canceled, still holding ‘Senior night’, food drive
Coach, players react to forfeiting season, due to injuries
State College girls soccer helps raise more than $24,000 for child in need
Penn State men’s soccer takes down rival Pitt
Video
WTAJ Plus
Sportsbeat Plus
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
81Fur
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Red carpet affair! New film shot locally to premiere in Philipsburg!
Top Stories
New wheelchair attachment helps young girl shop for groceries
Top Stories
Hero dog saves owner from chainsaw accident
Life on Mars? Former NASA Scientist wants more answers
WHOA! Massive cobra caught in Thailand
You go Gal! Gadot to produce and star in new film
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Adam Hinton
Former School Custodian Now Faces Additional Charges
Don't Miss
Ultimate Football Fan Photo Contest
City Beverage Six Pack Steeler Ticket Giveaway
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus