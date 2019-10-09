active military

Skip to content
WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com
Altoona
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Regional News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
Police serving warrant uncover suspected cockfighting ring
Top Stories
Harmony at State College providing services for seniors
Missing nearly 70 years, war hero coming home to Mich.
Ferndale Borough man arrested for drugs after traffic stop
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape; former anchor denies claim
Weather
Closings & Delays
Closings Sign Up & Login
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
NFL Football
NBA Basketball
NHL Hockey
MLB Baseball
Golf
College Football
Auto Racing
Top Stories
Hollidaysburg native makes NHL debut
Top Stories
Nittany Nation Update: October 8, 2019
Coach Franklin: Team embraces pink visiting locker room, waving to children’s hospital at Iowa stadium
Coach Franklin loves quarterback Sean Clifford’s aggressive approach
Penn State’s Will Fries: Offense ready for challenge against Iowa defense
Video
WTAJ Plus
Sportsbeat Plus
Summer Road Adventure
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Nittany Nation: Update
Nittany Nation: Now
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Studio 814
Hometown Happenings
Chef Showcase
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Central PA Live
Top Stories
Spooky Halloween Treats with Dunkin’
Top Stories
MUST WATCH: Jordan carries Mike in baby carrier!
Top Stories
Inspiring Mr. Rogers and Tom Hanks alike
Mommy In Demand shows Studio 814 the art of “baby-wearing”
Are Scotch Whiskey pods the alcoholic ‘gushers’ we’ve always wanted?
Libby’s to change 75-year-old pie recipe
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
Puzzles & Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
active military
Local Dentistry Providing Free Dental Services to Veterans
Don't Miss
Ultimate Football Fan Photo Contest
City Beverage Six Pack Steeler Ticket Giveaway
Teacher of the Month presented by Allied Milk Producers
RL Waddell Painting & Decorating Pro Football Challenge
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus