PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The famed Ground Hog Day celebration puts Punxsy on the map internationally.

While thousands of people come to Gobbler’s Knob each February to celebrate, there is a lot more to Punxsy than Phil.

City commissioners plan to use the holiday as a way to open the door for more folks to discover the many things Punxsutawney has to offer.