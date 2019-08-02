Summer Road Adventure: Cameron County – Emporium Triathlon Fundraiser

EMPORIUM, CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Swimming. Biking. Running.

“We wanted to do the four laps, everything, and I thought I could do it but I did two laps of everything and this was harder than I thought it would be.” Emmanuel “Luiz” Patricio, Cameron County High School Football Player

Cameron County football players and kids in the Emporium community are competing in a Triathlon to preserve something they love.

“This evening we’re gonna do a triathlon where we use to raise money to help support the pool, the pool has been in since 1959 and is in need of repairs as well as updating.” Lea Purcell, Supervisor, Emporium Community Pool

The pool is a hot spot for the community, so Lea is hoping they raise tonight will take a step in the right direction to renovating the pool.

“We’re raising money because it’s $15 a team, we’re gonna give all that money to the pool so they can work on some things, we’ve got a bit of a slow leak, here, like I said need a new splash pad in, and do some upgrades” Lea said.

Cameron County football player Emmanuel Patricio was more than happy to compete in the Triathlon to help out his community.

“This is where I grew up, this is like my home now, got to get use to things, but to help in this small town and help it grow, I’d be happy to make a little change”