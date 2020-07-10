Zoo names Muskox “Trebek” after Jeopardy host

Beloved Jeopardy game show host Alex Trebek’s favorite animal is a muskox. Now, he has one named after him.

This is Trebek, he’s a four-week-old muskox calf at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington.

The 79-year-old Jeopardy host says he likes musk-oxen because they are family oriented. The males protect the females and their calves. Trebek also says he likes the way their their furry coats wave in the breeze when they are running.

You can find musk-oxen in Northern Canada–the country where Alex Trebek was born. At just over a month old, Trebek the musk-ox is already bigger than a Labrador Retriever.