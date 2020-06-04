Zoo celebrates elephant’s birthday with 82-pound “cake”

Meet Artaida! She just turned 57-year-old on Wednesday June 3, 2020.

The Sofia Zoo in Bulgaria pulled out all the stops to mark the occasion, especially since she is the only Asian Elephant in the country.

To celebrate her big day, zookeepers gave her some tasty treats — a whole grain 82-pound cake with carob flour glazing with carrots, bananas, pears and cherries on top.

The Asian Elephant is on the “red list” of threatened animals by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They live up to 60 years in the wild, and 80 in captivity.