Zac Efron is returning to Disney.

The actor is reportedly set to star in Disney Plus’s remake of Three Men and a Baby. The 1987 movie starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson — living a bachelor lifestyle in New York until an infant girl arrives at their doorstep.



The script for the remake has already been written, but no director named as of yet.



Efron became a breakout star playing Troy Bolton in Disney’s High School Musical series.