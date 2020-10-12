Yummy! Shrimp Citrus Salad with Chef Stefano

Chef Stefano Ferrari from Lifestyle Restaurant and Lifestyle Next Door in Bedford shows Studio 814’s Jordan Tracy how to create a zesty shrimp citrus salad.

Shrimp Citrus Salad

1 LB shrimp

10 grapes

½ red pepper sliced and sautee with EVOO, salt and pepper

2/3 cup of corn

½ red onion chopped

1 avocado sliced thin (optional)

Arugula or freshly chopped mix spring lettuce

1 lime freshly juiced, 1 orange zest, evoo, salt and pepper

Cook the shrimp in salted boiling water. Let cool down and set them aside.

Mix the grapes, cooked peppers, red onion, corn and avocado together with the lime juice, the orange zest, oil, salt and pepper.

Add the cooled shrimp. Mix the ingredients together again.

Mix the arugula or mix spring lettuce in a separate bowl with oil and salt and lay it on a plate. Put the citrus shrimp mix on top and serve immediately.

Wonderful if paired with a glass of your favorite chilled Prosecco, Cava or Champagne.