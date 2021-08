CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — What is now known as the Historic Angus Cemetary in East Taylor Township, used to only be recognized as a family burial plot in front of a wooden area. That is until the Sons of the American Legion Post 970 discovered a larger cemetery buried in the woods.

"We knew it was a cemetery, but we didn't know how big it was," Commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 970, Larry Coy said.