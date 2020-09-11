YUCK! Disgusting Food Museum displays gross alcoholic drinks from around the world

A museum in Sweden has been stocking up on booze with a special focus on disgusting beverages from all over the world.



“The Disgusting Food Museum” in Malmö wants to challenge what taste-buds say is normal and show out of the box spirits.

The museum showcases vodka with a scorpion in the bottle, Korean wine made from feces, and liquor fermented in prison toilets. The exhibit curator, Andreas Ahrens says people are always looking for ways to create alcohol.

Ahrens says “People are very desperate to get drunk around the world. So, whenever we find ourselves in a situation where there is no alcohol, we get quite inventive and we’ve been doing this for millennia.”

“The Disgusting Food Museum” will be open for three months.