YouTubers trick Carole Baskin into fake interview using Jimmy Fallon clips

Studio 814

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin is responding to the YouTube pranksters who tricked her into a fake interview with late night host Jimmy Fallon.

She says it turned out to be a fun prank, she appreciates their cleverness and doesn’t feel it was mean-spirited in any way.

The head of the Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary is not a fan of the Netflix docuseries which helped to make her famous, but British content creators Josh Pieters and Archie Manners got her to agree to be interviewed — if they only talked about big cats.

The duo used pre-recorded sound from Fallon’s late night interviews to interview Baskin. They explained to her that she would not see Fallon during the “interview” because of the at-home format being used since the pandemic.

Baskin says she was suspicious as they were doing it because the questions appeared taped.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories



Don't Miss