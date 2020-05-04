YouTubers trick Carole Baskin into fake interview using Jimmy Fallon clips

“Tiger King” star Carole Baskin is responding to the YouTube pranksters who tricked her into a fake interview with late night host Jimmy Fallon.



She says it turned out to be a fun prank, she appreciates their cleverness and doesn’t feel it was mean-spirited in any way.

The head of the Big Cat Rescue Sanctuary is not a fan of the Netflix docuseries which helped to make her famous, but British content creators Josh Pieters and Archie Manners got her to agree to be interviewed — if they only talked about big cats.

The duo used pre-recorded sound from Fallon’s late night interviews to interview Baskin. They explained to her that she would not see Fallon during the “interview” because of the at-home format being used since the pandemic.

Baskin says she was suspicious as they were doing it because the questions appeared taped.