YouTube wants to limit conspiracy theories: COVID19 & 5G networks

Social media platforms are trying to limit the spread of conspiracy theories connecting 5G networks and the Coronavirus pandemic.



Some YouTube videos falsely claim there’s a connection between COVID-19 and the super fast wireless technology. Mobile operators have even said vandals set fires to their towers in the UK in the past few days because of these theories.

YouTube says this content falls into a gray area, and does not directly violate the site’s policies. But the company says these videos could lose advertising revenue, and will be removed from search results.