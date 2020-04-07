Your fave snowman Olaf is getting a digital spinoff show!

Olaf, the snowman from Disney’s Frozen is the star of a brand new digital spinoff series.



“At Home With Olaf” will feature all-new stories about the kind-hearted snowman.

Josh Gad, who voices Olaf said that the Head of Disney Animation reached out to see if he was interested in being part of the project. Gad says it was a little bit of a challenge working from home and he’s not that good technically, but thankfully he figured it out.

The series will be released for free starting this week on Disney’s social media accounts.