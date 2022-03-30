ALTOONA, Pa, (WTAJ) — Making friends and connections after college can be tough. And depending on the area that you live in, it might seem like resources to network and meet people in a face to face setting is a difficult thing to coordinate. Luckily for the Blair county area, there is an established group of young professionals that do exactly that.

“The young professionals of Blair County is a membership based organization for 21 to 39 year olds. It provides the chamber and its members with the opportunity to develop themselves personally and professionally while providing an additional benefit to the county itself to retain and attract additional young professionals to our area,” says Chair of the organization, Jared Keller.

“I know I faced it when I first graduated from college I was looking for some place to go and something to do that I never intended on coming back to my hometown and build a life and a career here. But, it’s important to see that it’s available it’s an actual choice for those young professionals who are looking for the next step in life.”

The organization tries to plan various events throughout the year to help people grow both personally and professionally.

“That’s why the age range is so good as well, we have people who are just starting their careers, people who have built their careers, and like Jared said, it’s not just professional, we’re also looking for personal development as well,” says co-chair of the organization Rebecca Culp.

And the way that the organization is ran has changed a bit over time. “We’ve recently re-adjusted the format of the organization. We used to do a networking event every month and what we found is that people we’re just sort of burning out. We’ve gone to a quarterly rotation where we are planning to offer one networking event, one educational event of some sort, a lunch and learn, an after hours, and one family friendly or volunteer event per quarter,” says Culp.

The Young Professionals of Blair County’s next event will be held at Slinky Action Zone on April 7th 2022 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

For more information on how to keep up to date on the Young Professionals of Blair County visit their website here or call (814) 943-8151.