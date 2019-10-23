You’ll go WILD for this Wild Boar Chili by Chef Stefano

Chef Stefano Ferrari from Lifestyle in Bedford visited the Studio 814 kitchen to show us his Wild Boar Chili.

Lifestyle is located at 108 East Pitt Street in Bedford.

Ingredients:

3 lbs. ground wild boar

1 large onion

3 (15.5oz.) cans of mixed beans

2 (28oz.) cans of crushed tomatoes

1 (28oz.) can of puréed tomatoes

3 cups of beef broth

Muenster cheese

Truff truffle hot sauce

Paprika

Chili powder

Salt

Pepper

Directions: