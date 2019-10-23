You’ll go WILD for this Wild Boar Chili by Chef Stefano

Chef Stefano Ferrari from Lifestyle in Bedford visited the Studio 814 kitchen to show us his Wild Boar Chili.

Lifestyle is located at 108 East Pitt Street in Bedford.

Ingredients:
3 lbs. ground wild boar
1 large onion
3 (15.5oz.) cans of mixed beans
2 (28oz.) cans of crushed tomatoes
1 (28oz.) can of puréed tomatoes
3 cups of beef broth
Muenster cheese
Truff truffle hot sauce
Paprika
Chili powder
Salt
Pepper

Directions:

  1. Cut and sauté onion in medium high heat until golden brown
  2. Add ground wild boar until browned
  3. Add beans, crushed and puréed tomatoes, and spices. Bring to a simmer then turn to low heat
  4. Add beef broth and simmer for 60 minutes
  5. When serving, melt Muenster cheese on top and finish with Truff truffle hot sauce

