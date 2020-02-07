You won’t even need to touch the steering wheel in self-driving Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac has unveiled its newest Escalade — and it will have hands-free driving. The 2021 car will be able to drive itself on major highways — without the driver even having to hold the steering wheel or put their foot on the pedals.



An in-car camera will make sure the driver is watching the road ahead. The new Escalade also offers augmented reality navigation with three-dimensional sound cues.



The technology is an updated version of General Motors’ Cadillac super cruise system that came out in 2017.



GM says the updated system will be available on other Cadillac models later this year.

The company says the new Escalade will go on sale this summer but has not yet announced pricing.