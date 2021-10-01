You won’t believe the secret ingredient in Chef Janet’s Apple Dumplings recipe

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fall is here, and so is the delicious comfort food that comes with it! Chef Janet stopped by to show us her recipe for Apple Dumplings. You won’t believe what she puts in them — Mountain Dew! That’s right, instead of orange juice, she uses two mini cans of the neon green soda.
Mountain Dew Apple Dumplings
Ingredients
- 2 large green apples
- 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon, divided
- 2 (8 oz) cans crescent rolls
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 cup mountain dew
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 9×13 baking pan (or extra large cast iron skillet) set aside.
- Core and slice apples into 8 even slices (16 slices total) and then peel the skin off the apples.
- Sprinkle cinnamon (about 1 tablespoon) on top of all of the apples. Then roll one apple slice inside of each crescent roll piece.
- Place in prepared pan, in two rows, leaving a little room between each dumpling.
- Then in a small pot bring the butter, remaining 1 tablespoon cinnamon, granulated sugar and brown sugar to a boil. Once boiling, evenly pour over the crescent rolls.
- Finally pour the mountain dew around just the edges of the pan.
- Bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until bubbling and the dumplings are browned on top.
- Serve hot with vanilla ice cream and pour the extra sauce form the pan on top!
