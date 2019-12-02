Alanis Morissette will be touring in 2020. The North American tour marks the 25th anniversary of her “Jagged Little Pill” album. The tour kicks off June 2, 2020 in Portland, Oregon, and will feature performances from Garbage and Liz Phair.
Tickets go on sale December 13, 2019.
You Oughta Know! Alanis Morissette tour kicks off in 2020
Alanis Morissette will be touring in 2020. The North American tour marks the 25th anniversary of her “Jagged Little Pill” album. The tour kicks off June 2, 2020 in Portland, Oregon, and will feature performances from Garbage and Liz Phair.