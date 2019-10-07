You have to help save Freshtovia from frozen beef patties!

Wendy’s has released a new game called “Feast of Legends.”

The company describes it as a tabletop role-playing game. Similar to the popular dungeons and dragons game.

Players can download a book from their website and use it to create characters.

Those characters are supposed to join together to save the nation of Freshtovia in the land of “Beef’s Keep.”

The game is currently available on feastoflegends.com.