You go Gal! Gadot to produce and star in new film

Gal Gadot is set to stand up to Germans on the silver screen again. But this time, it will be as a historic figure instead of a super-hero.

The “Wonder Woman” actress is producing and starring in a new film about a Christian woman who helped save Jewish children during the holocaust.

She will play Irena Sendler in a fact-based historical thriller named for the activist. Sendler developed a network to care for 2,500 kids in the ghetto in Warsaw, Poland during World War II.

According to “Deadline,” Gadot’s husband will co-produce the film. Gadot is an Israeli actress and former “Miss Israel” beauty pageant winner who shot to fame after starring in the 2017 hit film “Wonder Woman.”

That film saw her character battle German military officials during World War I.